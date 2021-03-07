Now all that’s left is to get back to State.
First things first, however.
Wapsie Valley junior outside hitter Lydia Imbrogno committed late last week to play for Division II Upper Iowa University, sweeping her plate clear of one item that was a worry for a couple late fall and early winter months.
“I’m super excited. It was the school that I was most interested in,” Imbrogno said Friday night. “I visited it over the summer and fell in love instantly.”
The Warriors (20-7) claimed their second consecutive Region 6 championship during the fall and were seeded No. 2 for the 2020 State Tournament. But a case of coronavirus within the program forced Wapsie Valley to bow out of State. Their first-round opponent, Burlington Notre Dame, the No. 7 seed, ended up winning a state championship.
Not competing at State was another scouting experience Imbrogno felt she missed out on. There were also a few AAU national qualifier tournaments Imbrogno didn’t play in — more exposure gone by the wayside.
But connecting with the Peacocks coaching staff and affirming her commitment was like taking the squat bar off her shoulders.
“Finding a college that was a home to me, that I wanted to go to, was a big relief,” Imbrogno said. “I was still trying to get more of a handle on what I wanted and (Upper Iowa) ended up matching. So it happened.”
Warriors coach Heather Robinson was happy for Imbrogno.
“To be close to family, I’m sure that’s enticing a little bit,” Robinson said. “I think it will be a great fit for her, and she’s pretty confident in her decision-making.”
Imbrogno made 236 kills this past season, adding 36 service aces and 290 digs.
She visited the campus over the summer and spoke with an array of subjects. Future coaches and teammates were obvious, but Imbrogno also discussed campus life with an admissions counselor and a professor or two.
Each side — academics and athletics — allows for flexibility in order to maximize effort, Imbrogno felt. Upper Iowa is also on a trimester system, which leads to a lower courseload per semester.
“That’s a lot better than five classes, once, twice a year,” Imbrogno said.
It’s also a smaller school in a smaller town, mirroring Wapsie Valley’s environment. She had interest from statewide Division III schools, a Division II program in Wisconsin and a school in Connecticut. Upper Iowa won out because it was the only DII school in Iowa, and she really wanted to stay in-state.
Former Warriors teammate Kaci Beesecker is a freshman defensive specialist/libero as the Peacocks.
Imbrogno has 869 kills, 111 aces and 90.5 blocks heading into her senior year.
“She’s a pretty good rockstar for me, and a nice kid all-around. A great person,” Robinson said. “I thought (of her commitment), ‘Well, that’s great. You have a senior year to have nothing to worry about other than enjoying it.’”