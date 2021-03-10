It could have gone to any of the core four.
Wapsie Valley had four players who scored more than 10 points per season. Those same four — Blayde Bellis, Mason Harter, Gunner Meyer and Kobe Risse — were also crucial in all other production areas for the Warriors.
Of the quartet, Meyer and Risse were selected recently to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Substate team for Class 1A, Substate 3. Meyer averaged 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, with 1.4 assists and nearly a steal per game.
Risse averaged 10.2 points, six assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
“I’m really glad for Kobe because he’s was really underrated and in our team’s success,” Meyer said of the senior point guard’s effort. “Kobe did so much for us this year and last year and it’s going to be tough to fill in his shoes next year. I’m really glad for him because a lot of people don’t realize how big his impact is from just looking at stats.”
Risse shot 46.8 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from the 3-point line and led the team in free throw statistics (76.5 percent, 62 for 81). He led the team in assists by nearly 50 and was second in steals. Risse also was selected to the Northern Iowa Cedar League East first team.
“I’m just really thankful for everything in my experiences,” Risse said. “I credit my parents and coaches and teammates for a lot of my success, and credit Wapsie Valley on the whole.”
Meyer led the Warriors (17-5) in scoring and field goal attempts (211) and was incredibly proficient from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-4 forward took 133 3-pointers and hit 52 of them, good for 39.1 percent. Meyer was selected to the NICL East second team.
“That’s always a good honor to have,” he said of the recognition. “I honestly don’t really care about it — I would have much rather won in the playoffs.”
Bodensteiner, Risse selected all-conference
One year makes a difference.
Wapsie Valley junior Mary Bodensteiner “had a breakout year,” according to head coach Justin Davie, this season. She led the Warriors (5-18) in points, rebounds and a few shooting categories.
Bodensteiner’s emergence — jumping from 3.5 points per game to 12.6, and four rebounds to 7.2 — had a handful of factors and was recognized as she was named to the Northern Iowa Cedar League East All-Conference second team.
“She had a breakout year as a junior in her first healthy season as a varsity player,” Davie said. “She is a versatile player that can score inside and out.”
Bodensteiner missed five games last season and was limited in others. She also benefitted this year from roster turnover, moving from a top-4 core spot to number one.
Bodensteiner averaged more than 15 points per game her last 10 contests, and posted three games with 20 or more points.
Teammate Kate Risse was selected honorable mention after posting 9.2 points, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game.