FAIRBANK — Evened the battle.
Won the war.
Picking up from where they left off after a lightning delay Thursday, Wapsie Valley claimed an 18-8, six-inning nonconference win against Dunkerton on Monday. The Warriors led 11-1 in the top of the third as the game resumed and fought off committing seven errors to close it out.
“We just made a couple errors here and there,” head coach Liz Bergman said. “We’re a better ballclub than that, and they know it. We just need to clean up some errors and focus and move on to the next game.”
The Raiders (1-14) closed within 11-3 as the game resumed before the top of the third ended on a two-run single off Anna Curley. Wapsie Valley (5-14) stranded three runners in the third and Dunkerton closed within 11-4 when Hanna Fettkether scored on a two-out passed ball in the fourth.
The Warriors put together a rally in the fourth. Hailey Wehling walked and Sydney Matthias singled. Lydia Imbrogno reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Wehling out at third, but Peyton Curley’s walk enabled the inning to continue.
Anna Curley hit a hot shot to short that was misplayed to score pinch-runner Natalie Gray and Imbrogno for a 13-4 lead and Brylee Bellis walked to load the bases again.
Three runners were stranded again, however. Each team scored once in the fifth and Wapsie Valley led 14-5. The Warriors stranded one in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth.
Dunkerton closed within 14-8 in the top of the sixth, but the home team ended it with a four-run sixth.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and a fielder’s choice plated Anna Curley. Ava VanDaele scored on Sydnie Martin’s single and Wehling drove in Neil and Martin to end the game.
“We just have to come in no matter what the score is, what the day is, if it’s a switched game — we have to come in ready to play our game, like we can,” Bergman said.
Martin went 2 for 2, drove in three and scored three runs. Wehling was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Reagan Barnes went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bellis walked four times, scored twice and singled. Lydia Imbrogno drove in three, was hit twice and scored three runs.