SUMNER — After building a four-run lead by the third inning, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli held on for a 5-2 win over Kee for its fourth consecutive victory.
Kee scored its two unearned runs against Cougars junior pitcher Chantelle Nuss with the help of two fielding errors. Senior Kaylyn Hoth entered in relief and ended a Kee threat in the fifth inning and hurled two scoreless innings.
S-F/T improved its season record to 4-1. Kee fell to 2-3.
Wednesday games
East Buchanan 4, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
East Buchanan 14, Edgewood-Colesburg 1
WINTHROP — In game 1 of a home doubleheader Wednesday, East Buchanan sophomore Lara Fox pitched a seven-inning shutout Wednesday. The Buccaneers won 4-0 over Edgewood Colesburg.
Fox struck out four Vikings and gave up three hits and a walk. She hit one batter.
Junior Emma Cook hit a two-run double in East Buchanan’s four-run sixth inning. Fox and freshman Averiel Brady each drove in a run as well.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea had two hits, stole two bases and scored a run.
Eighth-grader Eden Brady had two hits and scored two runs.
In game 2, the Vikings scored a run, but the Bucs put up 14 in three innings, invoking the 12-run differential rule for the win.
Brady pitched three innings, giving up one earned run, two hits and a walk. She struck out one batter.
East Buchanan has 12 hits, including two doubles.
Senior Olivia Donlea led the way with three hits, a stolen base and three runs scored.
Cook had two hits, including another double, to lead the team with three RBIs. She also had a stolen base.
The Buccaneers improved to 5-2 overall. The Vikings fell to 5-4.
Crestwood 5, Oelwein 0
The Huskies we’re shut out on their home field for the second time in two days. Kennedy Lape, who threw seven innings in Tuesday’s loss to New Hampton, pitched seven again. She held Crestwood scoreless for four innings. The visitors scored one run in both the fifth and sixth inning, adding three in the seventh. Four of those runs were earned and Lape also struck out seven batters.
The Huskies travel to Decorah Thursday for a doubleheader.
Wapsie Valley 16, Aplington-Parkersburg 9
PARKERSBURG — Wapsie Valley senior Kaci Beesecker had three hits, including one triple, three runs batted in, and three runs scored in the Warriors 16-9 road win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Beesecker had only one steal, however.
The Warriors improved to 3-1 overall. The Falcons fell to 1-4.
West Central 11, Postville 1
West Central 20, Postville 19
MAYNARD — West Central improved its season record to 3-3 with a sweep of Postville at Suckow Field Wednesday night. The Blue Devils have matched their win total of the 2019 season.
Jesup 10, Union Community 7
JESUP — The J-Hawks improved to 5-0 with the 10-7 home win over Union Community, which fell to 2-4.
Jesup will travel to 2-2 Dike-New Hartford Thursday and then to 6-1 Lisbon on Friday.