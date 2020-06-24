SUMNER — After building a four-run lead by the third inning, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli held on for a 5-2 win over Kee for its fourth consecutive victory.
Kee scored its two unearned runs against Cougars junior pitcher Chantelle Nuss with the help of two fielding errors. Senior Kaylyn Hoth entered in relief and ended a Kee threat in the fifth inning and hurled two scoreless innings.
S-F/T improved its season record to 4-1. Kee fell to 2-3.
OTHER SCORES
West Central 11, Postville 1
West Central 20, Postville 19
Wapsie Valley 16, Aplington-Parkersburg 9
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan