Each week, the Iowa Girls Athletic Union provides a training tip provided by Premier Athlete Training, an official partner. This week's tip:
The single leg hip bridge is a great exercise to target the glutes as they are the primary hip extensors in this position. This SL exercise makes each targeted glute work harder and recruits important hip stabilizers like the glute medius. The glutes play an important role in sports performance as hip extension is important for maximal sprint and jumping performance. This exercise is best utilized as an auxiliary movement after the core lifts have been completed for extra isolation volume on the glutes.