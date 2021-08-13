Jason Gearhart … Grimaced? Frowned?
Smiled wryly?
Oelwein’s head cross country and baseball coach grew up in Huskies athletics and is raising and coaching Husky athletes.
All he’s known as an athlete and coach is the Northeast Iowa Conference. Oelwein was a founding member in 1920 and grouped with those schools for roughly 100 years.
Then it wasn’t. After an application process and a vote in January 2020, Oelwein became a member of the North Iowa Cedar League for this school year and the foreseeable future.
It made sense. Gearhart offered a nostalgic look as fall practice began this week.
“I have mixed feelings about leaving the NEIC,” he said. “I appreciate the nostalgia the NEIC offers, the longevity of the conference schools, the tough competition, the relationship with the coaches. I will miss all these attributes of the NEIC.”
Others expressed similar feelings, while also looking forward.
“I feel this is a great opportunity for our program,” girls basketball and boys tennis coach Jason Yessak said. “We are going to be on a more level playing field in the NICL (in athletics). The NICL has a great reputation as a great conference and will certainly still be extremely tough competition across the board.”
How it happened
The process of Oelwein leaving its ancestral home began a few years ago as the school district and NICL each explored future options.
“It revolved around our overall performance, athletic and otherwise, around the NEIC (from our end),” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
The NEIC has held an all-sports championship since the mid-1970s. Oelwein claimed the designation just once (1979-1980). Since 2002-03, the Huskies placed seventh out of seven teams every year but 2007-08.
It took the program’s last boys golf conference championship, runner-up finishes for girls golf and softball and a runner-up tie in baseball to place fifth.
“Is that all?” Gearhart joked. “Interesting.”
Oelwein was last in the standings by as little as two points (2009-10, sixth, Crestwood) and as many as 16 (2015-16). The Huskies most recent conference titles were in 2001-12 (baseball), 2009-10 (girls golf, tie), and 2002-03 (boys basketball, tie). No other sport has won an NEIC title since the early 1990s.
“Not that wins and losses are the end-all, be-all,” Ehn said. “It certainly is a factor — being competitive impacts participation rates, impacts climate and culture you’re trying to build. It’s something you have to evaluate. Are we able to be competitive year-in, year-out?”
Enrollment numbers were also a factor. In 2000, Oelwein’s district population was 1,632, ranked third behind Waverly-Shell Rock’s 1,981. Oelwein’s 2019-2020 district population is a little more than 1,300 according to National Center for Education Studies data.
Meanwhile, W-SR’s enrollment ballooned to 2,300-plus. Other NEIC numbers vary by school: Decorah (1,700-plus), Charles City (1,600-plus) Waukon (1,100-plus), New Hampton (1,100-plus) and Crestwood (1,000-plus).
The NICL undertook its own exploration at the same time Oelwein began internal discussions.
The conference was two divisions at the time, with seven in the West and nine in the East. West Marshall opted to head back to the Heart of Iowa Conference for the 2020-21 school year, which left the NICL at 15 teams. According to Union Superintendent Travis Fleshner, the conference Fleshner had a “healthy dialogue” while exploring options and wanted to remain as a 16-team entity.
“Having nine and six could work in the short term, but we needed a long-term plan,” he added. “They decided to look at something different … playing with three pods.”
School districts within the NICL footprint were invited to discuss interest.
“We weren’t out actively seeking new alignment,” Ehn said, but the school district looked into it.
Oelwein competed with NICL East schools Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg regularly and faced Jesup occasionally.
“The non-athletic programs came into discussion, too,” Ehn said. “How do we participate in music? How do we participate in band? Are there other academic events the conference can do, like a decathlon a drama component?
“The NICL has a strong presence in those other areas as well as athletics. It would give us new opportunities to grow in those areas with our school district.”
Several current coaches (Lee Andersen, Gearhart, Gary Goeller, Bob Lape, Cole Thomas, Yessak) were on Oelwein’s exploration committee. After multiple public forums, the district applied for acceptance in January of 2020.
The NICL board of control vote wasn’t unanimous but passed by a large margin.
“That was before my time, but West Marshall kicked (the whole rearrangement) off and it made sense to let Oelwein in,” Wapsie Valley Athletic Director Brett Bergman said.
Where it is headed
Ehn estimated Oelwein will up to 42 percent on travel — typical spending was around $7,100 for the NEIC. Estimates form the NICL are around $4,100.
A larger conference also meant searching less for nonconference games.
As an NEIC member, Oelwein basketball needed six or seven nonconference games. As a NICL member, the number drops by half. Baseball, softball and volleyball experience similar changes.
Those game are for regional rivalries with North Fayette Valley, Independence and Starmont, for the most part.
The NICL’s schedule also leads to more boy-girl doubleheaders for basketball and summer sports (i.e., Oelwein will travel to Wapsie Valley to play baseball and softball on the same day, or vice-versa). It allows for participation in more region-based cross-country, wrestling and track meets.
Sub-varsity and varsity contests are generally on the same nights. (i.e. A basketball night sees a gym busy from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. but covers two varsity games and as many as four sub-varsity games.
Junior varsity and varsity will all play on the same days in basketball, volleyball, wrestling, baseball and softball.
“As an administrator, you only have to worry about it a couple times a week and only on nights you are hosting for the most part,” Ehn said.
Added Oelwein AD Jamie Harrings, “Most of (our schedules) are fairly congruent with what has been done in the past. It’s not like we did some crazy things and added a ton more games on a certain night or anything. Most of the scheduling has laid over nicely, with a couple small exceptions.”
The current West division is AGSWR, BCLUW, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck Grundy Center and South Hardin. The Central is Aplington-Parkersburg, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson. The East is Jesup, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union and Wapsie Valley.
“Oelwein will be a great addition,” Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball and softball head coach Kevin Bergman said. “Bob (Lape) does a great job over there and has got them playing good softball. They’ll be fine in our conference, and we know they are competitive.
“I look forward to the challenges with Oelwein, and Bob and I get along great.”
Added Jesup AD Joe Smeins, “We are excited to add Oelwein as they fit well into our league in many areas.”