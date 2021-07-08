As the baseball playoffs open Saturday, West Central athletes have played a solid part in Starmont’s success this season. Starmont and West Central participate in a baseball co-op and the Stars (6-16) head into their playoff matchup against North Fayette Valley in Waukon.
Sophomore Brandon Cushion is tied with Starmont’s Bowen Munger for the team lead with 17 hits and is also tied for second on the team in runs batted in with 10.
Cushion is batting .386 and has a team-high 14 walks.
Creighton Houge leads the Stars with 14 runs scored; he and Cushion have stolen 17 bases apiece to lead the program.
Garrison Hogue has a 2-0 record and has pitched 21 1/3 innings, good for third-most on the team. His 19 strikeouts are third-highest on the team as well.
Brooks Ingels has collected two-dozen at-bats and driven in four; he’s also added to the Stars’ relief corps with eight strikeouts in seven innings