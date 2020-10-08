West Central’s Marlee Squires, a senior and a key volleyball player for the successful West Central Blue Devils, says she has been playing sports year-round since sixth grade in basketball, track, softball and volleyball, with the latter being her favorite.
“It just seems natural to be involved in everything. My mom has been Booster Club president for as long as I can remember. I think most of the parents like being involved in our sports,” she said.
Squires says the advantages of going to a small school far outweigh those of larger districts.
“I think we grow up realizing we’re going to be role models for the younger grades. We are always remembering that the younger ones are looking up to the older kids. We can’t really miss out on opportunities to interact with them,” she said. “I’m going to miss that when I go off to college next year.”
Squires said a disadvantage for small schools when it comes to sports is having enough players to fill a roster. Volleyball has been a sport of challenges in that area.
“This year we have 16 girls, which is the most we’ve had in a while. My freshman year, we only had nine girls,” she said. “One thing that has been a constant has been the coaching. Coach Abby DeGroot is very dedicated, and we don’t often have coaches that stay with us all four years. I’ve been working with her since middle school. I think it helps with team continuity.”
The West Central girls are more than just a volleyball team, they are a sisterhood, with several siblings among them. Their school volleyball runs from July to November and club volleyball goes from November until May, so they literally live and breathe the sport year-round.
“We have tournaments all year, every weekend. All of us have been together every weekend for the past four years. Basically, we’re all best friends, and there are three sets of sisters among us,” Squires said, including her own sister Abby, who is a sophomore. Marlee says she knows what that is like to play with a sister on the team since she played together with her older sister Kenzie, when she was a freshman and Kenzie a senior.
Marlee recently hit a 500 milestone for assists and digs. She smiles thinking about the accomplishment, then adds: “If I was setting all four years the number would have been at 1,000, but we’re changing positions all the time and that makes a difference. With more players this year, we are competing for playing time more than for positions.”
Squires said getting ready for a game isn’t just about what you can do as a player for your team. They also study their opponents quite a bit. In today’s era of advanced technology, it’s not unusual to get messages from opponents trying to find out who is going to be playing what position for their match up.
If the team seems to have added intensity this year, Squires says it’s because they have an added drive.
“With eight seniors that’s half of the team. We want to achieve great things this year,” she said.
Looking ahead to next year, Squires said it will be quite an adjustment in a lot of ways. The continuous weekend tournaments will be over, no more cheering from the crowds, no more hectic schedules balancing sports with other extracurricular clubs and activities. She admits she will be ready for a break as she plans the next chapter, studying accounting at UNI and getting involved in other college activities. She said she has no plans to play volleyball at the college level but would like to coach club volleyball, so there go the weekends. Old habits die hard.
Marlee is the daughter of Angie and Chad Squires of Maynard. Her siblings are brother Ashton in fifth grade, and sisters Abby, a sophomore, and Kenzie, an education major at Buena Vista University.