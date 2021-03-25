MAYNARD -- Blue Devils track head coach Matthew Hageman likes what he sees.
It’s a mix of relatively old and really new. And it’s the largest number of total athletes — 25 — he’s had in his six-year tenure.
Despite missing the 2019 season, West Central’s girls team is bolstered by its experience. The Blue Devils 1,600-meter relay team reached the Class 1A State Meet two years ago and placed 16th in 1 minute, 50.59 seconds. Every runner from that quartet — seniors Kylee Lickiss, Marlee Squires and Naomi Scott and junior Aaliyah Gordon — is back.
There was a euphoria heading into 2020, “and then we’re really mad we didn’t have a track season last year,” Squires said. “So mad.”
Added Scott, “Very disappointed. It’s our goal to go back and do the 4-by-2 again.”
The goal isn’t just to requalify — it’s to pick up a few meet victories in that event. And to fare well in every event possible. All four returnees are sprinters by nature. Lickiss is also a hurdler, as is Mikaela Kime. Kime, Gordon and Scott long jumped in 2019.
The squad has also added a few others, including freshman distance runner Anna Kent-Thomas and sophomore sprinter Abby Squires.
“We have a lot of athletic girls this year, I think,” Scott said.
“Two years ago it was just the four main ones (in the 4x200) but now we have a solid six that can compete in these relays and the open events.”
Added Marlee Squires, “We have girls who want to do it. A few of them, it’s their first year out or their first year since eighth grade or something. I think because we did good (in 2019) they see that it’s fun, they decided they want to come out.”
The breakdown shows three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.
“We still can’t fill all the events,” Hageman said of both sides. “But this year we are able to put some kids in to fill out events, to maybe score some points that we haven’t been able to do before. I’m hoping to be middle of the pack competitive this year in some meets.”
While the girls have experience back, the boys side of the program is practically starting over from scratch.
Senior Cameron Rohde returns as a distance runner, but the 14 other Blue Devils are out for the first time. There is a 10-boy sophomore class and three freshmen. Seniors Aidan Nelson and Hunter Kent-Thomas return to the program for the first time since their freshman year.
“They are promising athletes who were good football players and good basketball players,” Hageman said. “I’m hoping they’ll step into their roles and help out.”
Kent-Thomas noted early meets will be used to “feel it out” and set “realistic” goals after the first couple meets.
“There are always expectations,” he added. “We have a bunch of young athletes and they are looking pretty good. Both of the coaches are fun people, good guys to be around. We just like them.”
Hageman is incredibly bullish on the boys’ sophomore class, led by distance runner and 1A state cross-country meet qualifier Charlie Sieck. He sees potential everywhere he looks, no matter if it is the boys or girls side, or what grade level an athlete is.
“I think a realistic goal for this season is to have multiple events for both genders make it to state,” he said. “We have a lot of inexperience, but a lot of potential. I’m excited to see them progress throughout the year.”