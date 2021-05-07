WEST UNION —Charlie Sieck (13 points) placed second in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 42.17 seconds) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:02.24) to lead the Blue Devils boys at the Upper Iowa Conference meet Thursday at North Fayette Valley High School.
On the girls side, Emma Michels scored eight of her 13.5 points by placing runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.15). The Blue Devils girls won the 800 relay (1:52.77) and were second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:15.08) and sprint medley relay (1:56.01). Aaliyah Gordon scored eight of her 12.5 points by placing fifth in the long jump (14-10) and 100 (13.87) while Marlee Squires scored half her 12 points by placing third in the 200 (28.7) and Naomi Scott scored four of her 10 placing fifth in the 200.
Aidan Nelson (11.75 points) was second in the high jump (5-6) and seventh in the long jump (17-3) and Creighton Houge was third in the 110 hurdles (18.27). The Blue Devils were third in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.83).
“We had 12 different athletes and 10 events earn all-conference honors,” head coach Matthew Hageman said. “Our teams competed very well last night in some windy conditions. We were satisfied with both the times and finishes we had in most of our events.”
UP NEXT: The West Central boys and girls travel to Grundy Center on Thursday for the district meet. Competition begins at 4 p.m.