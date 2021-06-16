Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central canceled the remainder of its season because of low numbers. The Blue Devils will lose three seniors, including Bryleigh Rouse.

West Central has canceled the remainder of its softball season because of a lack of players, according to head coach Nick Robinson.

The cancellation was made public on Wednesday after North Fayette Valley announced a doubleheader that day in Maynard with the Blue Devils was called off.

The Blue Devils (1-10, 0-6 Upper Iowa Conference) had backed out of a tournament in Jesup last Friday and Saturday, but returned to action on Monday to face Turkey Valley in a doubleheader at Suckow Field. That turned out their final action of the season. The Trojans won, 15-0 and 12-2.

West Central’s lone victory of the season was a 14-2 rout of North Tama in the May 29 Jesup Classic. The Blue Devils dropped their next nine games and had 11 games left in the regular season.

The team had three seniors, who graduated last month: Isabel Eitel, Bryleigh Rouse and Marlee Squires.

