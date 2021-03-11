Two seasons on the bench.
Two seasons worth of improvements.
A big smile for Micah Ruroden.
The West Central girls basketball head coach told his audience Tuesday there was not a single player he felt didn’t get better as the Blue Devils (9-12) increased their win total for third consecutive season. Ruroden was at the head of the bench after being an assistant under Thomas Trainer as West Central won eight games.
“A big credit goes to the girls. It was a culture shift, just as far as what we were going to do fundamentally,” Ruroden said. “I give a lot of credit to (my assistant coach) Mr. (Brad) Wild. The way he teaches the game helped me grow as a coach and helped our girls grow as players.”
The Blue Devils went 10-12 in 2011-12; that is the benchmark for a team which will lose just three. Those leaving, however, were important to changing the culture — and two were rewarded with all-conference plaudits.
Senior Bryleigh Rouse was selected to the Upper Iowa second team. Classmate Marlee Squires was named honorable mention, as was junior guard Aaliyah Gordon.
“This year, the teams were loaded,” Ruroden said. “For us to get recognized by other coaches, what those girls did, is huge for us.”
All three players expressed gratitude. The group felt it circulated back to the coaches and the culture change.
“We definitely bought in to what the coaches were telling us, and we worked more as a team together,” Gordon said. “You could definitely tell in our later season that that paid off.”
Added Rouse, “I think you said that well.”
Rouse was surprised with her award. She started 21 games with a torn ligament in her ankle. Her senior season meant that much.
“Especially with my ankle injury, I couldn’t think of anything better to come out of it,” she added. “I feel honored to have the privilege to say I got second team.”
“When she got hurt, we didn’t think she would play any games,” Squires said. “We were really glad to have her.”
Rouse averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and one steal. Rouse shot 52.8 percent (94 for 178) from the field and also hit 32 of 56 free throws. She and classmate Kylee Lickiss played a big role in tutoring freshman forward Kaydence Martin the ways of varsity basketball.
“We’re going to miss her,” Ruroden said. “She really helped Kaydence grow this year … and helped us to start developing the next batch of post players for West Central. She really took all those younger kids under her arms.”
Squires averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. She sank 76 shots, including 19 3-pointers.
“It’s just nice to get that recognition from the conference,” Squires said of her honor.
Gordon averaged 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She also added more than one assist and one steal per game.
“Those two definitely had a huge role in making our team what it was this year,” she said of Rouse and Squires. “I feel like I have quite a bit of pressure, but they set good examples for me to follow.”
West Central claimed four victories in the final three weeks, including a two-game win streak to end the regular season.
“We had to win a few close ones, we had to lose a few close ones,” Ruroden said. “We’ve started to take that next step on the culture side.”