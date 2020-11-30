MAYNARD — West Central’s inside game is expected to command the attention of defenses again this season with five Blue Devils starters returning.
“Last year we took a big step as a group,” said head coach Micah Ruroden. “We were able to gain a lot of experience across the board, and make a step in the direction of winning a few games.”
West Central was 8-13 overall and 8-11 in the Upper Iowa Conference, which put them at sixth place among the nine teams.
“We just need to continue our process of getting better each day,” Ruroden said. “We expect to close the gap amongst the top teams of our conference.
“Our girls are hungry and want to finish towards the top of the Upper Iowa Conference again. We made a great step last season, now it is up to our girls how good they want to be this season.”
The returning starters, who accounted for 719 of the team’s 761 points last year, are senior forward Bryleigh Rouse (223), senior guard Marlee Squires (151), junior guards Aaliyah Gordon (116) and Emma Michels (109) and sophomore guard Abby Squires (120).
Rouse was named second team all-conference last season and Marlee Squires received all-conference honorable mention.
“Our post play, anchored by Bryleigh Rouse will be a point of emphasis for teams to stop this season,” said Ruroden. “Our guards have come a long way in a year. They feel more comfortable handling pressure and attacking the rim. We had guards step out of their natural position last season to take on a different role handling the ball, and in turn has helped them become better players all around.”
The team is looking to add depth.
“Depth will be a point of emphasis for our staff going forward,” Ruroden said. “We want to be able to have a solid core of girls who can step in and do their assignment for that game. We feel we can develop it, and to an extent we have, but with the experience we have, we still need a couple extra pieces to compliment what we already do well.”
The team experience and potential to tap into.
“We have some upperclassmen who have gained a lot of experience last year at the JV level for us last season,” Ruroden said. “We also have a class of freshmen who have already made an impact in practice pushing our returners.”
Senior forward Kylee Lickiss, who sat out the second half of last season due to a transfer rule, got experience at the junior varsity level.
“We look for her to use that experience on the floor this year for added depth all around,” Ruroden said.
Senior guard Naomi Scott “has improved already in the preseason this year to carve out a role,” Ruroden said.
Sophomore guard Maria Strief “has the ability to play multiple spots and hit shots when we need them,” Ruroden said.
Freshman forward Kaydence Martin has potential in the paint.
“We feel that she has a tremendous amount of upside as an incoming freshman,” Ruroden said. “She has already proven to our veteran players that she belongs. She will provide depth among our post players for us this season.”
Freshman Kassidy Bantz will provide depth among the guards having earned a varsity spot in the preseason.
“Her role will develop as the season goes on,” Ruroden said. She will help provide depth amongst our guards this year.
Freshman guard Carysa Molyneux is expected to help with defense throughout the year.
Central Elkader, which won the conference last season, will be tough again, along with Turkey Valley, North Fayette Valley and Kee High, Ruroden said.
“These teams all reload again this year” she said. “These teams all have good athletes, lots of experience, and are well-coached. It will be a great team race this season.”