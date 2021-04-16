The Blue Devils scored 112 points to finish runner-up to Kee (153) on Thursday at MFL-MarMac.
Emma Michels was second in the 100-meter dash (13.75 seconds) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.17) and the shuttle hurdle relay won in 1:16.08 to propel West Central. The 1,600 relay was second in 4:36.29, Aaliyah Gordon was second in the 200 (28.24) and Abby Squires was third in the 400 hurdles (1:23.06) as other top five placements for the Blue Devils.
Led by Charlie Sieck, the boys team scored 72 points and placed sixth. Sieck won the 3,200 in 10:54.92 and was fourth in the 800 (2:22.3). John Tyler was third in the 400 hurdles (1:05.77).
The shuttle hurdle relay (1:20.65) and the 1,600 relay (4:02.97) placed third.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls third at Chickasaw Invitational
The Cougars scored 120 points on Thursday in New Hampton.
Hana Wedemeier scored 21.75 points, posting a win in the 200 (28.32) and a runner-up finish in the 100 (13.5) to mix with her relay contributions. Her win was by one-thousandth of a second, and her runner-up placement was three-thousandths of a second behind the winner.
Lily Mayo was third in the 3,000 (13:18.97).
The boys placed fifth with 74 points, one ahead of Nashua-Plainfield and 2.5 behind North Fayette Valley.
Kody VanEngelenburg scored 28.75 points, with a large chunk of those coming from wins in the 200 (23.47, 0.21 faster) and 400 (50.82) and a runner-up 100 (11.76) placement. Sumner-Fredericksburg won the 3,200 relay in 9:01.82.
Austin Langreck was second in the 800 (2:08.9) and Kade Mitchell was fourth in the high jump (5-6).
North Fayette Valley boys fourth at Chickasaw Invitational
The TigerHawks scored 76.5 points to beat out the Cougars.
Peyton Halverson won the 3,200 (10:55.83) by a second, Blake Reichter was third in the discus (117-4) and shot put (43-5) and Kaleb White (11.5) and Lucas Wurzer (10.75) scored in double digits. White was fifth in the long jump (19-4) and sixth in both the 100 (12.13) and 200 (24.49). Wurzer was third in the 110 hurdles (17.93) and seventh in the 400 (1:05.2).
The girls team placed sixth with 80 points.
Justine Cowley (17.5 points) was second in the 200 (28.33) and third in the long jump (14-9.5). Abby Boehm won the discus (118-7) and was third in the shot put (37-1).
Ava Bilden was runner-up in the 3,000 (12:45.02) and Alyssa Bohr was second in the 400 (1:03.43).
East Buchanan boys third at Central City
The Buccaneers nearly registered 100 points Thursday in Central City.
Cody Fox placed second in the shot put (37 feet, 8 inches) and the discus (101-1) for 16 points and aided relays for the others. Hunter Bowers scored 14 points, bolstered by a 400-meter hurdles win in 1 minute, 6.69 seconds, while Adam Hackett and Noah Valenzuela each scored 12.
Hackett placed second in the 200 (25.01) for most of his points while Valenzuela was second in the 1,600 (5:00.67) for most of his.
The girls team scored 62 points and placed fifth.
Lauren Donlea won the 100 hurdles (17.45) and was second in the 400 hurdles (1:16.91) for 18 points. Teammate Lacy Anderegg was second in the long jump (14-11) and third in the 400 hurdles (1:24.01).
Golf
Charles City girls 232, Oelwein 257
The Huskies fell by 25 strokes on Thursday. No individual scores were reported.
North Fayette Valley boys dual West Central
Nick Koch led the way with a 42 and Andrew Schmitt dropped a 43 as the TigerHawks’ scoring quartet all shot under 45. Dane Schott and Tanner Johnson each posted a 44. Clay Moser (51) and Nick Buffington (57) shot under 60.
No scores were reported for West Central.
North Fayette Valley girls dual West Central
Rayne Everitt shot a 47 to lead the TigerHawks to a 254 on Thursday against the Blue Devils at Pleasant Valley Sports Club. Alyssa Jones carded a 65 and both Claire Cummings and Claire Britt shot a 71.
No scores were reported for West Central.
Hudson boys 160, Sumner-Fredericksburg 231
The Pirates earned the top six spots Thursday, then the Cougars dropped in all their scores. Jaymison Howard (47), Brenna Duffy (58), Ryan Rochford (59) and Gabriel Mitchell (67) placed seventh through 10th.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls 210, Hudson 241
Hudson’s Halle Haack won medalist honors with a 45 on Thursday, but the Cougars posted the next five scores to win by 31 strokes. Katie Reno (48) broke 50, while Morgan Brandt and Chantelle Nuss each shot a 52. Marissa Nuss posted a 55 and Sierra Teidt shot a 56.
Dike-New Hartford 204, Wapsie Valley 283
The Warriors fell by 79 strokes on Thursday. No individual scores were reported.
Dike-New Hartford 178, Wapsie Valley 202
Brody Blaylock’s 47 was good for fourth, but the Wolverines registered four scores at 50 or less to earn the victory Thursday. Gavin Leistikow (50), Tucker Ladeburg (52) and Michael Mann (53) rounded out the scoring quartet.
Parker Landsgard (56) and Benton Hyde (62) were the Warriors’ final scores.