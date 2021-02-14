MAYNARD — Hunter Kent-Thomas and Aidan Nelson can take away two things from Friday night’s Class 1A playoff victory:
- The West Central seniors won their final home game.
- The Blue Devils earned the most wins during their tenure this season.
West Central (4-17) gave itself one more day of practice and one more game with a 78-53 win against Clarksville on Friday.
The Blue Devils led by as many as 26 points (40-14) in the third quarter before the Indians (0-20) scored 40 points in the final 15 minutes, 31 seconds of gametime.
“This feels good,” senior Hunter Kent-Thomas said. “We’ve worked hard for every win every year, and this is a good way to go out.”
Added classmate Aidan Nelson, “We put in the work all season. It’s about time.”
West Central started the game on a 6-0 run off points from Creighton Hogue, Aidan Nelson and Brandon Cushion. The Blue Devils poured in 28 points during the opening stanza, increasing its lead to as many as 23 points at 26-3 before closing the frame with as 28-5 advantage.
“We came out super-aggressive,” head coach Darin Lockard said. “We had good leadership from our upperclassmen and had a couple nice days of preparation for this game. Those practices, we had people who said, ‘Hey, we have to come out and be aggressive from the start.’”
Clarksville closed within 32-10 on a score with five minutes remaining until halftime, but only scored once in that timespan. Kent-Thomas scored four points in 29 seconds to give the home team a 37-12 halftime lead.
“We’re playing some pretty good offensive ball, and when we want to share the ball we’re getting some good looks,” Lockard said. “When the ball movement get stagnant, we’re not getting as great of high-percentage looks and we have turnovers.”
The Indians closed within 52-29 on a 3-pointer to end the third quarter, but the Blue Devils expanded their lead to 31 on a fourth-quarter 3 from Brooks Ingels. It was 69-33 on a 3 from Logan Wescott, and he later hit another 3 for a 72-40 score. Lockard emptied the bench soon after, and Clarksville netted 12 points in the final three minutes after scoring that many in the opening half.
“If we play (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) like we played the first quarter here, it’ll be a good game,” Nelson said. “If we play like we played the second half, we’re going to get blown out.”
Lockard and Kent-Thomas admitted the team was perhaps caught up in scoreboard watching the final quarter and a half, especially after the blitz it put together in the first eight minutes.
“I feel like (scoreboard watching) is part of it, and just mixing some of our younger guys in who aren’t as experienced and not used to playing with (us),” Kent-Thomas added.
Nelson scored 18 and Wescott added 16. Hogue added 13 and Cushion chipped in 10. West Clark faces Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 7 p.m. Monday in Reinbeck.
“We definitely have to button things up on the defensive end,” Lockard said. “It’s a great program over there at Gladbrook, and we’re looking forward to preparing for that game.”