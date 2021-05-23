DES MOINES — Marlee Squires took nearly 10 minutes to regain herself after the Class 1A sprint medley relay Saturday at Drake Stadium. And it wasn’t hard to see why.
The senior pushed the Blue Devils’ sprint medley relay into fifth place, closing one-tenth of a second behind Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault in 1 minutes, 52.78 seconds. Four of the top five teams bested their preliminary time by two seconds.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” junior Aaliyah Gordon said. “Mar really kicked it in for that race. She’s pretty amazing at those 400s.”
Offered Emma Michels, “It was my first state appearance, so fifth place is pretty good.”
Gordon led off and handed to Michels. Senior Naomi Scott was the 200 leg and Squires was the 400.
West Central’s goal was to come back for this event after running it in 2019. It picked up medals in this race and the 800 relay (1:48.25) on Friday. The 800 was Gordon, Squires, Kylee Lickiss and Scott.
“We came here two years ago and coming back this year was the goal,” Scott said. “Placing fifth in two events and making it down here in five events for us is really big, with our nine girls or whatever we have. It’s a big accomplishment for us.”
West Central was in the final heat and ran out of in lane 1 of the sprint medley. None of them enjoyed the placement.
“Run the curve, catch up with the other girl, whatever,” Gordon said. “Our coaches have practiced with us to try and work the curve more, make our handoffs nice and crisp.”
“Just run the curve,” Scott joked of their strategy.
In other 1A action over the three-day meet, Starmont’s Regan Parkin and Addison Popham went 14-15 in the discus (104 feet, 3 inches and 103-7), Keegan McTaggart was 21st in the high jump (5-9) and the girls 3,200 relay was 15th (10:40.56).
East Buchanan’s Lauren Donlea was 14th in the 100 hurdles (17.02) and 19th in the 400 hurdles (1:12.79). Noah Valenzuela was 10th in the 1,600 (4:43.65), 12th in the 800 (2:03.4) and was on the distance medley relay that placed 17th (3:48.6).