Matthew Hageman knew what he had.
The West Central head track coach is also a cross-country assistant coach and saw what Charlie Sieck was capable of.
So as the sophomore’s first track season began, Hageman mentioned Sieck was an athlete to watch. The day before the Class 1A Grundy Center district meet Wednesday, the coach relished the position his pupil was in — a shot at a state-meet berth in his opening year.
“He has big goals and as a coach it fires me up that we’re on the brink of something right now,” Hageman said.
Added Sieck, “I’m kind of nervous. It’s been a pretty good season. I’m just happy to run since corona, you know …
“I’ve made some pretty good progress and I’ve PR’d a couple times in the last couple races, so I think I’m doing well.”
Sieck has consistently been atop the list when one looks at each West Central boys finish and placement throughout the season. At the Upper Iowa Conference meet, Sieck accounted for 13 of the team’s 47 points with a runner-up medal in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 42.17 seconds) and fourth place (5:02.24) in the 1,600.
Both represented his season bests to date.
He’s also run the 800 (2:15.73) and been part of the distance medley relay and 1,600 relay throughout the season. All this while still adjusting.
“I get really nervous, but the gun goes off and I settle in alright,” Sieck said. “For me, it’s just about times and improving upon those. It helps when you have a bunch of competition because faster competition, you can run harder with them and they make you faster, I think.”
Results somewhat bear it out. He went 1-2 in the 3,200 and 1,600 at a meet in South Winneshiek on May 3, but the fields were just four people in the 3,200 and six in the 1,600. The 1,600 time wasn’t one of his top ones and the 3,200 was nearly 40 seconds slower than his season best.
Contrast that with his third 3,200 race of the year in Oelwein, where he set a then-PR (10:42.17) but placed third. He was two seconds behind second and 19 behind the victor.
“You can go to a small meet with four teams and whup them, but you run slower than you’d like. Or you can go to a big meet with many teams and bigger schools and get whupped but you run the best time of your life,” Hageman said. “There are some meets where he’s had to lead the whole thing and he’s like, ‘I don’t love it. I don’t love being the one to have to pull everybody.’”
Sieck’s entry into track was easier with Hageman as part of the transition. One key thing the pair went over is creation of a solid work ethic. That’s included extra training, which Hageman makes personal.
Distance running requires a longer workout once a week in an effort to build up lactic acid tolerance, VO2 max levels and other things, according to Hageman. Most of these workouts are just running for an hour or longer.
“I feel foolish on a Wednesday or something saying, ‘Hey go run for 70 minutes by yourself.’ I don’t want to do that to him,” Hageman said. “So it’s ‘Hey, if you want to meet up on Saturday or Sunday when no one else is going to be around, I have to get myself in shape anyway.’ Might as well do it together, right?
“He’s one of the few who is more than willing to do it, any day of the week at any time. He’s always willing to go the extra mile, no pun intended.”