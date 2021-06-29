FAIRBANK — From malaise to encouragement to enthrallment.
All within a series of swings.
Wapsie Valley’s Jacob Schoer cracked the final swing, which handcuffed Hudson’s Brian Kelly with a shot to shortstop that allowed Garret Barnes to score and the Warriors to claim a 10-9 comeback victory.
Wapsie Valley (13-13, 7-7) garnered a split with the Pirates (11-10, 6-8), who won a wild opener, 16-14, by scoring 12 runs in the final three innings.
“Should have won both, but … I guess Hudson is a scrappy team and we’re glad we came out of there with a split,” head coach Tom Joecken said.
Wapsie Valley strung together three one-out hits in the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap, with Jordan Rubner, Brady Benning and Kobe Risse all reaching safely.
Risse’s single plated Rubner for a 9-7 deficit in the home team’s last chance.
Trevor Sauerbrei used what his teammates shouted out as “track speed” to beat out a potential double play and plate Benning for a 9-8 score, with Risse out at second.
Barnes single to load the bases again and Saurebrei scored on an error during Ethan Oltrogge’s at-bat for a 9-9 deadlock.
Schoer came up to the plate and was down 0-2 before getting a bat on the ball.
“Just put the ball in play” was his mindset, he said.
Added Oltrogge, “Even with two outs, Jake still came up huge for us.
“A lot of people get nervous —two-outs, bases loaded, trying to score that last run,” the senior leftfielder said. “He knows how to swing the bat. Sure enough, he did what we needed him to, and we won.”
Wapsie Valley’s final-frame comeback was its third of the second game. The Warriors trailed 3-0 only to erase it and pull ahead 4-3 in the second, and later trailed 5-4 and knotted the contest at 5.
Hudson went ahead 8-5 and then led 9-6 into the bottom of the seventh.
“Gotta pull something off,” Oltrogge said of the team’s mindset. “People were down throughout the game; we were behind almost all game. Everyone was stacking up errors here and there, but when we came into the dugout we said ‘It’s go time.’
“We know that our bats work and, sure enough, we trusted our bats and everybody did their job.”
Noted Joecken, “The bats pulled it through. The pitching was still a little off, the defense was still a little off. The bats have been coming through.
Risse drove in a run for the 5-5 tie while Branes and Oltrogge drove in runs for the 4-3 lead.
A Tyler Ott RBI brought Wapsie Valley within 8-6.
Ott and Risse each went 2 for 4 with two RBI while Barnes, Benning and Rubner each went 2 for 3 with two runs and a walk apiece.
The Warriors allowed four unearned runs in the second game, eight in the first and committed 10 errors total.
“Errors happened and we got down on ourselves,” Schoer said. “It ended up biting us in the butt at the end of the (first) game.”
Keegan Brown won in relief, striking out one in a clean inning. It was one of the only clean innings the Warriors pitched while trotting out seven pitchers.
Traeton Sauerbrei allowed just one earned run in the opener while throwing 4 1/3 innings.
“We need to work on the defense and pitching strikes,” Joecken said. “We will go as long as our defense and pitching holds up. The bats will always be there.”
Ott drove in three in the first game, going 3 for 5. Schoer also drove in three.
Barnes went 3 for 3 while Oltrogge and Trevor Sauerbrei each went 3 for 5.
“Coach (Austin) Jeanes came into the (post doubleheader) huddle and he said, ‘That’s enough for bad attitudes this year,’” Oltrogge said. “There is no point in having a bad attitude for the rest of the season, especially with postseason coming up in a couple weeks.
“We can’t have that in the postseason. We have to have clear minds.”