Spring season for Oelwein sports is gearing up. The Huskies track team opens its season March 30, with the boys and girls in separate locations. Boys tennis begins its year in April.
Workin out on a Wednesday
Dick Fridley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Trending
Articles
- Moving on: Oelwein athletic director Schauf resigns
- Oelwein Schools return to regular dismissal times to end year early
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Oelwein man to plead in guns, drug case
- Fairbank amends ATV hours
- Oelwein Schools make COVID-19 and other changes
- Ralph Kephart to mark 100th trip around the sun
- Fairbank approached again about selling lot
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Antioch Church groups pick up about 250 pounds of trash downtown
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.