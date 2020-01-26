WAVERLY — Sophomore Lauren Hamilton led Oelwein’s wrestlers with an 8th place finish at the Iowa High School Girls Wrestling State Tournament over the weekend at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Hamilton, wresting in the 113-pound weight class, was one of five Huskies competing in the second year of this tournament. Sophomore Isabella Reinhart represented Oelwein at 120, junior Naomi Gaede at 132, junior Kennedy Lape at 145 and junior Abbie Dahl at 152.
“The girls as a whole made us unbelievably proud,” said Oelwein head coach Travis Bushaw. “For most of them, they have barely been wrestling for a year, and this was the first State tournament for all of them. Bella Reinhart was dealing with a shoulder injury and wrestled with that in both her losses, but the other four girls all had at least one win in the tournament.”
Oelwein finished in the top half of the teams, taking 42nd place. Waverly-Shell Rock took first.
Hamilton
The tournament got started on Friday and Hamilton won her first two matches. She pinned East Sac County freshman Kiersten Carroll in 39 seconds and then Osage senior Madison Adams in 34 seconds.
Adams was ranked 8th in the state entering the tournament.
Hamilton then faced Starmont’s Kari German to open Saturday’s action. The No. 2-ranked German won by fall in 31 seconds and went on to place second in the weight class.
In the match for seventh place, Waukee sophomore Rylee Rodish, ranked No. 3, won by fall over Hamilton in 24 seconds.
Hamilton is now 6-8 for the season.
“Lauren is extremely competitive and she’s dangerous when she wrestles, and people don’t often anticipate it,” Bushaw said. “Her first opponent that she pinned in less that 40 seconds was 12-1 entering the tournament, and her second opponent that she pinned in less than a minute was a ranked senior.
“Going 4-3 in the tournament is impressive, but what excites us most with Lauren is how upset she was with not placing higher. She is already determined to do better next year, and we have no doubt she will.”
REINHART
At 120, Oelwein’s Reinhart wrestled despite a shoulder injury. In this double-elimination tournament, her run ended after her first two matches, which were against juniors from Anamosa. Jasmine Jacobson won by fall at 3:35 and Starr Kirk in 47 seconds. Reinhart is 1-11 for the season.
GAEDE
At 132, Oelwein’s Gaede’s tournament ended on a strange note. In her first bout on Friday, she won a 14-5 major decision over LeMars freshman Isabella Manning.
In her second match, Gaede lost to Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Annika Behrends by fall at 1:35. Behrends was ranked No. 2 and finished the tournament second in the weight class.
Then, a mistake by tournament officials cost her a chance to contine.
“The Track Wrestling system that is used for the tournament didn’t assign Naomi a match,” Bushaw said. “The tournament directors were dismissing weight classes when no mats were assigned since it was already after 9:30, so with all our wrestlers done for the evening, we headed back to Oelwein, knowing we had to be back on the road by 5:45 a.m. for the second day of competition.
“Fortunately for the other team, they still had wrestlers competing, so when the bout was called, their wrestler was able to take the forfeit. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t find out about the error until about midnight.”
Gaede’s tournament run was done.
“She definitely handled the situation with a maturity,” Bushaw said.
Gaede is now 7-5 for the season, which is not over.
“She’s excited to get back on the mat in a week for the NEIC Girls Conference Tournament,” Bushaw said. “She’ll have something to prove, and it’s a great opportunity to do it.
LAPE
At 145, Oelwein’s Lape opened with a loss. Marion junior Morgan Hangartner won by a 5-1 decision. Lape rebounded by pinning Colfax-Mingo junior Miranda McGill at 2:32, before losing by a 4-1 decision to Epworth junior Keisha Walker.
Lape is 4-7 for the season.
DAHL
At 152, Oelwein’s Dahl opened with an 8-2 decision over Wahlert Catholic senior Julia Norton. Then, Wahlert Catholic senior, Alaina Schmidt defeated her by fall in 24 seconds.
Schmidt was ranked No. 7 in the state and went on to take first in the weight class by pinning North Fayette Valley junior Val Boleyn at 1:02.
Dahl’s tournament run ended when Algona sophomore Sophie Degner pinned her at 4:46.
Dahl is now 6-4 for the season.
NEXT FOR THE SPORT
The sport of high school girls wrestling continues to grow in popularity, according to figures reported by IAWrestle.com. In 2013-14, there were 36 girls wrestling in the state. Last year there were 187. This year there are 559.
However, this second-year tournament is not sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which presents some challenges.
“With the current system in place because the sport isn’t yet sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the brackets can be tough to seed, and we saw some very good wrestlers meeting up early in the tournament,” Bushaw said. “Lauren lost to an eventual finalist, Naomi lost to an eventual finalist, and Abbie lost to the eventual champion.”
The numbers, including the growth seen at the tournament, should dictate action by the IGHSAU, according to Bushaw. In the first year of the State Tournament, 87 girls participated. This year there were 376 registered.
“We’re at a point where the IGHSAU has to step up, and they need to do it soon,” he said. “This tournament is held by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, and while they do an amazing job, the fact that our state’s sanctioning body for girls wrestling is delaying official support is ridiculous.
“With almost 600 girls wrestling in the state of Iowa, and more than half of them entering into the tournament this weekend, it’s clear the girls, their coaches and families, and the schools deserve to have this be recognized by the IGHSAU.
“Nationwide our state is already behind where it should be in this process, and taking another year to decide if it should move forward is sad.”