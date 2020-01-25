WAVERLY — Starmont senior Kari German placed second in the 113-pound class this weekend at the Iowa High School Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
No. 1 ranked Tateum Park, a senior from Davenport North, won the championship match over No, 2 ranked German by fall at 12 seconds.
Oelwein’s Lauren Hamilton placed eighth.
Park was the 113 champion at last year's State Tournament as well, with German winning third place.
German is now 16-12 for the season after going 4-1 at the tournament held Friday and Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Park and German each had a by in the first round and they each pinned all opponents on the way to the title match.
In order by round, German pinned Humboldt junior Abby Saturn in 39 seconds Wahlert Catholic junior Ariana Yaklich at 1:33, Cedar Falls senior Abbie Lyman at 2:27, and Oelwein sophomore Lauren Hamilton in 31 seconds.
Starmont, which only sent German to compete in the tournament placed 34th as a team with 30 points, a head of 26 schools that sent two wrestlers or more.
In 2019, the first year of this tournament, 112 wresters were registered. This year, that number ballooned to 380.