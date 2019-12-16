JESUP – The Sumner-Fredericksburg wrestling team split their North Iowa Cedar League with the J-Hawks and Mustangs on Thursday at Jesup High School.
Cougars head coach Jeff Meyer said his team performed great in their duals.
“For a fan, this is what you want to come to a meet for,” Meyer said. “When the meet comes down to the wire, it builds excitement and there were plenty of exciting matches. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to come up on the winning end of both of them.”
Sumner-Fred faced East Marshall in their first dual and loss by a narrow margin, 39-33. In their second match, the Cougars defeated Jesup 42-24.
Five Cougar wrestlers were 2-0 in Thursday’s action; Cael Judisch, Trace Meyer, Brady Wilkinson, Treyten Steffen and Colton Yungtum.
“I thought technically, we did things pretty well,” Meyer said. “However, when push came to shove, we struggled to overcome in the tough matches. We talk all the time about mental toughness and finishing matches. Tonight, we lost at least three matches we should have won and another three matches that we should have scored bonus points in and were not able to.”
Meyer said that the Jesup meet should reinforce what his wrestlers already know about themselves.
“We’ve got a pretty good group of guys with some skills, but we need to come out ready to wrestle right off the first whistle and not relent until the last whistle,” Meyer said. “A couple of guys need to work on their conditioning and all of us need to maintain a positive mindset at all times. I’m confident we’ll respond and continue to improve as we head into the final stretch before Christmas break.”
Sumner-Fred is now 3-1 in NICL duals and will head to Sheffield for a non-conference quadrangular on Tuesday. They will face Hampton-Dumont, Nashua-Plainfield and West Fork.
East Marshall 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
182 lbs. Tayte Nauman (EM) over forfeit
195 lbs. Treyten Steffen (SF) over Conner Murty (EM) (Dec 8-7)
220 lbs. Colton Yungtum (SF) over forfeit
285 lbs. Isrrael Vargas (EM) over forfeit
106 lbs. Trace Meyer (SF) over Wyatt Benson (EM) (Fall 0:43)
113 lbs. Cael Judisch (SF) over Brodie Augspurger (EM) (Fall 5:04)
120 lbs. Dominik Ridout (EM) over forfeit
126 lbs. Brady Wilkinson (SF) over Kordell Negrete (EM) (Dec 9-6)
132 lbs. Nathan Egan (SF) over Dane Thompson (EM) (Fall 5:04)
138 lbs. Carson Burchland (EM) over Kaden Meyer (SF) (Fall 0:34)
145 lbs. Tim Benson (EM) over Owen Kime (SF) (Dec 1-0)
152 lbs. Colten Dralle (SF) over Garrett Kerber (EM) (Dec 12-7)
160 lbs. Samuel Bandstra (EM) over Spencer Matt (SF) (Fall 3:07)
170 lbs. Logan Walton (EM) over Treyce Ensign (SF) (Fall 2:55)
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Jesup 24
220 lbs. Colton Yungtum (SF) over forfeit
285 lbs. Double forfeit
106 lbs. Trace Meyer (SF) over Steel Rolison (JES) (Fall 0:27)
113 lbs. Cael Judisch (SF) over Brady Wilson (JES) (Dec 3-2)
120 lbs. Carter Littlefield (JES) over forfeit
126 lbs. Brady Wilkinson (SF) over Ethan Alferink (JES) (Fall 0:51)
132 lbs. Kaden Meyer (SF) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JES) (Dec 6-0)
138 lbs. Jerret Delagardelle (JES) over Nathan Egan (SF) (Fall 4:44)
145 lbs. Owen Kime (SF) over forfeit
152 lbs. Izak Krueger (JES) over Colten Dralle (SF) (Fall 1:35)
160 lbs. Keaton Roscovius (JES) over Spencer Matt (SF) (Fall 1:29)
170 lbs. Treyce Ensign (SF) over Bryce Gleiter (JES) (Fall 0:53)
182 lbs. Double forfeit
195 lbs. Treyten Steffen (SF) over forfeit