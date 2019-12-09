MONTICELLO – The Sumner-Fredericksburg wrestling team crowned four champions and took runner-up honors at the Guilford Invitational at Monticello High School on Saturday.
Owen Kime (145 lbs.), Colten Dralle (152 lbs.),Treyce Ensign (160 lbs.) and Treyten Steffen (195 lbs.) all took home individual titles for the Cougars.
Other Sumner-Fred medalists include a second-place finish for Trace Meyer (106 lbs.), a third-place finish for Cale Judisch (113 lbs.), a second-place finish for Dan Dillon (120 lbs.), a second-place finish for Brady Wilkinson (126 lbs.) and a third-place finish for Spencer Matt (152 lbs.).
“Being slow starters hurt us today,” said Sumner-Fred head coach Jeff Meyer. “I think we only won three head-to-head matches in the first round, and that puts you in a very difficult spots if you’re hoping to do something in the team race. However, I’ll give our kids kudos as they did battle back from a big deficit to come back and make it a race for the team title at the end of the day.
The Cougars came back from last place after the third round to finish as runner-up’s to Monticello.
Meyer said his wrestlers responded to his challenge after their third-round break.
“We asked them to show some resilience and battle back and make some changes to finish the tournament strong,” Meyer said. “I think our finish reflected their efforts. We went 11-1 in head-to-head matches in the final two rounds to finish in second place as a team.”
Meyer added that his team is getting better at some aspects but struggled in other areas that they need to improve upon.
“We need to be able to hand fight, build base and get our weight back over our hips, from bottom without compromising our position,” Meyer said. “Set ups and top transitions from neutral are also an area we need to get better out. We have a bad habit of reaching back when our opponent reaches to tie up. Instead of tying up, we’d like to see our goes clear arms and go directly into their attacks. From the top position, we need to be able to flow from one combination to the other, without hesitation and not be too stubborn to take what our opponents give us.”
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host a North Iowa Cedar League double dual with East Marshall and Jesup on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.