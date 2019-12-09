Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

113 lbs.Steel Rolison (1-3) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1: Nelson Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) over Rolison (Fall 1:20)

Round 2: Jackson Wedo (Postville) over Rolison (Fall 0:28)

Round 3: Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) over Rolison (Fall 1:03)

120 lbs.Carter Littlefield (5-2) placed third and scored 24.0 team points.

Round 1: Littlefield over Riley Rankin (Postville) (Dec 12-5)

Round 2: Littlefield over Cale Bradley (North Tama) (Fall 0:47)

Round 3: Littlefield received a bye

Round 4: Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) over Littlefield (Dec 7-1)

Round 5: Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) over Littlefield (MD 9-1)

126 lbs.Ethan Alferink (2-5) placed fifth and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1: Reese Talaska (Waterloo West) over Alferink (Fall 4:40)

Round 2: Alferink received a bye

Round 3: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over Alferink (Fall 3:16)

Round 4: Caleb Hughes (Postville) over Alferink (TF-1.5 2:42 18-3)

Round 5: Jayden Bowles (AGWSR) over Alferink (Fall 0:38)

132 lbs.Jarrett Ciesielski (1-5) placed sixth and scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1: Zach Johnson (AGWSR) over Ciesielski (Fall 2:33)

Round 2: Ciesielski received a bye

Round 3: Jackson Westemeier (Waterloo West) over Ciesielski (Fall 0:39)

Fifth Place Match: Tony Marroquin (Postville) over Ciesielski (Fall 0:55)

138 lbs.Jerret Delagardelle (6-0) placed first and scored 37.0 team points.

Round 1: Delagardelle received a bye

Round 2: Delagardelle over Quinten Reicks (Fall 1:53)

Round 3: Delagardelle over Wilson Perez (Postville) (Fall 3:46)

First Place Match: Delagardelle over Cole Knight (Waterloo West) (Dec 9-2)

145 lbs.Kris Vandenburg (1-4) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1: Ashton Bradley (North Tama) over Vandenburg (Fall 0:23)

Round 2: Derek Berger (NFV) over Vandenburg (Fall 1:56)

Round 3: Eddie Lanier (Waterloo West) over Vandenburg (Fall 0:23)

152 lbs.Izak Krueger placed first and scored 37.0 team points.

Round 1: Krueger over Robert Meinders (AGWSR) (Fall 0:46)

Round 2: Krueger over Joe Seydel (West Branch) (Fall 1:11)

Round 3: Krueger over Cory Isenhower (North Tama) (Dec 7-4)

First Place Match: Krueger over Alex Strief (NFV) (Fall 4:16)

160 lbs.Keaton Roscovius (7-0) placed first and scored 46.0 team points.

Round 1: Roscovius received a bye

Round 2: Roscovius over Colton Rochford (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (Fall 3:01)

Round 3: Roscovius over Noah Weber (North Tama) (Fall 1:36)

Round 4: Roscoviius over Ian Troester (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:02)

Round 5: Roscovius over Brody Roder (AGWSR) (Fall 5:35)

170 lbs.Bryce Gleiter (2-3) placed third and scored 13.0 team points

Round 1: Gleiter over Austin Geerts (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (UTB 9-8)

Round 2: Gleiter over Daniel Alariksson (AGWSR) (Fall 2:35)

Round 3: Mitch Kayser (Waterloo West) over Gleiter (Dec 3-2)

Tags