113 lbs.Steel Rolison (1-3) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1: Nelson Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) over Rolison (Fall 1:20)
Round 2: Jackson Wedo (Postville) over Rolison (Fall 0:28)
Round 3: Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) over Rolison (Fall 1:03)
120 lbs.Carter Littlefield (5-2) placed third and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1: Littlefield over Riley Rankin (Postville) (Dec 12-5)
Round 2: Littlefield over Cale Bradley (North Tama) (Fall 0:47)
Round 3: Littlefield received a bye
Round 4: Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) over Littlefield (Dec 7-1)
Round 5: Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) over Littlefield (MD 9-1)
126 lbs.Ethan Alferink (2-5) placed fifth and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1: Reese Talaska (Waterloo West) over Alferink (Fall 4:40)
Round 2: Alferink received a bye
Round 3: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over Alferink (Fall 3:16)
Round 4: Caleb Hughes (Postville) over Alferink (TF-1.5 2:42 18-3)
Round 5: Jayden Bowles (AGWSR) over Alferink (Fall 0:38)
132 lbs.Jarrett Ciesielski (1-5) placed sixth and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1: Zach Johnson (AGWSR) over Ciesielski (Fall 2:33)
Round 2: Ciesielski received a bye
Round 3: Jackson Westemeier (Waterloo West) over Ciesielski (Fall 0:39)
Fifth Place Match: Tony Marroquin (Postville) over Ciesielski (Fall 0:55)
138 lbs.Jerret Delagardelle (6-0) placed first and scored 37.0 team points.
Round 1: Delagardelle received a bye
Round 2: Delagardelle over Quinten Reicks (Fall 1:53)
Round 3: Delagardelle over Wilson Perez (Postville) (Fall 3:46)
First Place Match: Delagardelle over Cole Knight (Waterloo West) (Dec 9-2)
145 lbs.Kris Vandenburg (1-4) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1: Ashton Bradley (North Tama) over Vandenburg (Fall 0:23)
Round 2: Derek Berger (NFV) over Vandenburg (Fall 1:56)
Round 3: Eddie Lanier (Waterloo West) over Vandenburg (Fall 0:23)
152 lbs.Izak Krueger placed first and scored 37.0 team points.
Round 1: Krueger over Robert Meinders (AGWSR) (Fall 0:46)
Round 2: Krueger over Joe Seydel (West Branch) (Fall 1:11)
Round 3: Krueger over Cory Isenhower (North Tama) (Dec 7-4)
First Place Match: Krueger over Alex Strief (NFV) (Fall 4:16)
160 lbs.Keaton Roscovius (7-0) placed first and scored 46.0 team points.
Round 1: Roscovius received a bye
Round 2: Roscovius over Colton Rochford (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (Fall 3:01)
Round 3: Roscovius over Noah Weber (North Tama) (Fall 1:36)
Round 4: Roscoviius over Ian Troester (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:02)
Round 5: Roscovius over Brody Roder (AGWSR) (Fall 5:35)
170 lbs.Bryce Gleiter (2-3) placed third and scored 13.0 team points
Round 1: Gleiter over Austin Geerts (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) (UTB 9-8)
Round 2: Gleiter over Daniel Alariksson (AGWSR) (Fall 2:35)
Round 3: Mitch Kayser (Waterloo West) over Gleiter (Dec 3-2)