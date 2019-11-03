The No. 11 Upper Iowa wrestling team opened their season with action for their underclassmen at the Yellowjacket Open hosted by Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn.
The Peacocks had a solid day on the mats with 13 of the 15 UIU wrestlers in the tournament placing in their respective weight classes. UIU individuals combined for a 51 wins and just 20 losses while claiming co-champions at 141 pounds, three runner-up spots, a third, fourth and fifth-place finish, four sixth-place finishes and an eighth place.
Connor Manderfeld and Eric Faught (unattached) each went undefeated in the 141-pound bracket and left the tournament as co-champions. The pair reached the final against each other, but did not toe the line for one final match. Manderfeld posted three wins including a fall, a tech fall and a major, while Faught scored four wins including a pair of falls and a major.
A trio of redshirt freshman kicked off their seasons with a 4-1 record. Donny Schmit (133), Chance Throndson (149) and Jordan Baumler (285) all reached the finals, but came up short in the championship match. Schmit scored two falls and a major, while Throndson picked up one win by fall. Baumler wrapped up the trio’s output with two falls.
Colter Bye (unattached) went 3-1 with a fall and a major to place third at 174 pounds, while Kaden Anderlik (unattached) placed fourth after going 3-2 with a pair of falls at 133 pounds. Tate Murty had a busy day at 149 pounds placing fifth with a 6-1 record on the day with 3 falls.
Four Peacocks ended their runs in sixth place including Dalton Schams (141, unattached), Ryan Steffen (157, unattached), Dakota Henry (125) and Scott Kellenberger (165, unattached). Henry went 4-2 with 4 falls, while Steffen posted a 4-2 mark with 2 falls and a major and Schams went 4-2 with 2 tech falls. Kellenberger registered a 3-2 record with 1 fall in his first action.
Troy Monahan III placed eighth at heavyweight with a 3-2 record including a win by major.
Philip Ihde went 2-1 at 125 with two falls before an injury ended his day. Chase Luensman lost a pair of close decisions at 157 pounds.
The Peacocks full team will be in action next Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Millikin Open hosted by Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.