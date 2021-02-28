ABERDEEN, S.D. — Wapsie Valley graduate Donny Schmit captured third place in the 113-pound bracket on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships in Aberdeen, S.D.
His No. 21-ranked Upper Iowa University wrestling team placed second with 66.5 points. No. 1 St. Cloud (Minn.) State won the team title with 116.5 points. Minnesota State of Mankato came in third with 59.5 points and Augustana University of South Dakota rounded out the top four with 57 points.
Peacock wrestlers captured two individual region championships, and the team could wind up sending as many as five wrestlers — including Schmit — to the NCAA Division II Championships in two weeks.
Schmit, of Readlyn, was the highest finisher among area high school graduates. The redshirt-sophomore was 3-2 in the 113-pound bracket and finished in third place. He opened with 3-1 decision over Minnesota State's Brock Luthens, but then lost to St. Cloud State's Garrett Vos. Schmit won a 3-1 decision over SMSU's Jackson Stauffacher to get a shot at third place, where he faced Luthens again. The Wapsie Valley graduate won a 3-2 decision over Luthens to secure third place and earn a true-second place match against Augustana' Brandon Carroll, who won a 5-1 decision.
Redshirt-sophomore Chase Luensman, of Monticello, Iowa, captured the 157-pound regional championship by winning all three of his matches by decision. He defeated University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Ben Durocher 10-3, Minot State's Nathan Baca 12-10, and Northern State's Caden Moore 8-4.
Redshirt-freshman Zach Ryg, of Plymouth, Iowa, improved to 9-0 this season while claiming the 197-pound regional title. He defeated Minot State's Noe Garcia 2-1, University of Mary's Matt Kaylor 3-2, and St. Cloud State's Noah Ryan 3-1.
Redshirt-sophomore Tate Murty of Fountain City, Wisconsin, finished as the runner-up at 141. He recorded three wins by fall and two major decisions. Redshirt-freshman Eric Faught, of Clear Lake, Iowa, claimed third place at 149 pounds.
While Luensman, Ryg and Murty have qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships, there is a chance that Schmit and Faught could join them as well. The NCAA will announce the official qualifiers list on Monday. This year's NCAA Division II Championships will be held at the America's Center in St. Louis, Mo. on Mar. 12-13.
UIU redshirt-freshman Kaden Anderlik, of Cresco, finished fourth at 125. He closed out his first season in the varsity singlet with a 6-4 record.
Redshirt-freshman Scott Kellenberger, of Litchfield, Arizona, went 2-2 on the day in the 165-pound bracket.
Senior Dalton Hahn, of Loganville, Wisconsin, went 1-2 on the day in the 184 bracket. He opened with a 7-4 win over SMSU's Caden Steffen.
Sophomore Jordan Baumler, of West Union, wrestled in the 285-bracket and also went 1-2. His win was 4-3 tie-breaker decision over University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Rodsean Graham.
Senior Myron Crawford went 0-2 in the 174-pound weight class.