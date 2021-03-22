The cupboard isn’t bare.
But it is close — and the cans in there haven’t been opened in a little bit.
In that case, Oelwein head coach Gary Goeller and his staff are taking an optimistic approach to the 2021 track and field season.
“We’re going to have to kind of wing it, take it meet by meet,” Goeller said. “Everything will be geared toward the state qualifying meet. It’s all still kind of up in the air as far as what will happen.”
Asked for a highlight, Goeller and assistant Emily Woods offer the same word at the same time: youth, in both experience and age.
“I was just going to say that — we’re young,” Woods said. “We have a good group of freshmen girls and boys.”
Goeller nods along and laughs.
“We have a lot of underclassmen,” he said. “We only have a few seniors — one girl and four boys.”
Naomi Gaede is the lone female senior. The multisport athlete is a key sprinter and relay runner. Gaede’s best times from 2019 were 14.07 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 30.04 in the 200.
Gaede’s sight is set on qualifying as an individual or with a relay. She doesn’t look at this season as a hard reset to just focus on the postseason.
“Every meet you’re going to get better and then you’ll be even more successful when it comes to the district meet and trying to advance to state,” she said. “Putting in the effort and showing up all the time is going to pay off in the end.”
Classmate Malayna Kiel is the only one back with state experience; she was on the 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay that placed 15th in 2019. She, too, believes the team should prep for each meet like it’s district.
“Those are the days I can see how fast I can push myself against the other girls I’ll potentially be competing against at the district and state level, hopefully,” Kiel said. “Everyone else, too. I think that’s why every meet is important for us.”
Juniors Falynn Buehler (29.3, 200; 1:05.44, 400) and Jillian Prouty (800, 2:57.83; long jump, 10 feet, 7.5 inches) will also help make up relay teams and in individual events. Maddie Vawter is another Class of 2022 member who will be asked to help anywhere and everywhere.
Prouty will head up a middle-distance and distance squad that has a heavy freshman influence, with Alexa Berryman Libby Gearhart and Maria Rael among the runners involved. Gearhart placed 15th at the Northeast Iowa Conference cross-country meet to earn all-conference honors.
There are no throwers currently for the girls team.
The dissolution of the 2020 track season ended a three-year run of Oelwein’s boys placing at state in the 100-meter shuttle hurdles relay. The Huskies were fourth in 2019, second in 2020 and top-8 in 2017.
“In the past, we’ve always been really strong hurdlers,” Goeller said. “But that’s not going to be the case this season. We don’t have anybody left from those.”
The boy’s strength — at least experience-wise — is in its throwing corps. Christian Stoler (112-3, discus; 35-2.25, shot put), Cooper Smock (102-3, discus; 34-11.5, shot put) and Gage Voshell (101-6, discus; 38-11, shot put) all return.
“Yes, the throwers are the more experienced group,” Smock said. “But we need the runners to score the points to keep us in the meets. I have faith in them … they’re going to do pretty good.”
Smock and Voshell are two of the senior quartet. Classmates Patrick Twaites and Taggart Tafolla will provide guidance for the sprinters and distance corps, respectively.
“We have to teach the underclassmen all the things we’ve been taught and try to do our best so they can be better next year when they come back,” Twaites said. “I have goals to break some of my personal-best times from a couple years ago. I also also just want to make as many memories as I can before the season ends.”
Twaites’ top 200 times from 2019 was 28.97 seconds. Tafolla registered a 2:27.70 800 run and a 5:18.43 1,600 run.
Junior Logan Cockerham ran a 57.57 400 in 2019, while Andrew Rownd ran a 13.01 100 and a 26.36 200.
Joining Taggart in the distance corps will be Oelwein cross-country standouts Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser. The pair became the first Huskies, male or female, to qualify for the state meet since 2009 — Sauser placed eighth and Gearhart placed 10th to advance.
“We have a couple distance returners in distance that qualified for the 2020 state cross-country meet,” Goeller said. “We’re looking for them to help lead us in the distance events.”
All four athletes cited improvement as their main goal, both individually and as a team. And they’re all happy to be back on the track.
“I’m just excited we’re having a season,” Kiel said.
Without missing a beat, Gaede offered “I would agree with that.”