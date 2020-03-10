A teacher by training, Travis Bushaw has made his home in Oelwein working in real estate.
Bushaw, a Strawberry Point native who is certified to teach and earned his teaching degree at University of Iowa, came to real estate by chance.
He obtained his realtor license in 2009, purchased then-Cornerstone Realtors from then-broker owner Sandie Graf in August 2013.
Then, this year, he moved the business from the south end of Frederick Avenue to the historic Hotel Mealey building, 102 S. Frederick Ave.
United Way shares the corner office.
A grand opening is planned in May.
When Graf met Travis and his wife, Erica Bushaw, Pharm. D., in 2009, they were looking at houses in order to move to town for her job with the Oelwein Pharmacy.
Upon meeting Travis, Graf knew he had the trappings of a strong Realtor.
“Travis has a great personality, easy to talk to,” said Graf, now a broker-associate who founded Cornerstone Real Estate as Cornerstone “Realtors” in 2003. She has four decades in the business. “It was obvious he’d be a great asset to this community.”
“I wanted to be downtown, to be able to walk to the banks, the OCAD office, my wife’s pharmacy,” Bushaw said of the move, referring to Dr. Erica Bushaw’s purchase of Don’s Pharmacy in January 2014.
The first three floors of the former hotel sprang up in 1898 in the heyday of Oelwein’s time as a railroad hub with the fourth added in 1916. It later became the Hotel Iowan, and it joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
Bushaw says owning a historic building is more work than many realize.
“To maintain it, you have to make sure you’re not doing anything that’ll take away from its historic character,” he said. “A lot of the restrictions are more on the outside, where it affects historic value.”
Changes planned for the facade include removal of the awnings above Hacienda Del Rio and the corner office, which also houses United Way, painting the trim and adding new windows and doors, signage and lighting.
The interior is already painted a bluish-gray with white trim and light tan floors with the appearance of wood, which are referred to as luxury vinyl tile.
As for the former Cornerstone building on far South Frederick, three businesses are still leasing it, and it is for sale.
The second part of the Cornerstone name changed from Realtors to Real Estate earlier this year, and the color is changing from blue to silver.
He says the biggest change since he purchased it has been an expansion of territory covered.
“We used to be very focused on the Oelwein area,” Bushaw said. “Now we have offices in Strawberry Point and Solon.” Agents also work in Elkader and sell properties in Hazleton, Fairbank, Edgewood and Maynard.
Cornerstone has staff scattered throughout the area. Ashley Chalstrom, office manager, sits in the legendary pink ergonomic chair by the window, behind lettering emblazoned across the window that went up in early March.
The agents in Oelwein in addition to Graf and Bushaw, are Kelly Galleger, Erin Perry and Jon Bushaw, Travis’ father. Broker Carol Thomas works in Strawberry Point, Michelle Gifford out of Elkader and Erica Schreckengast in Solon.
Hours are weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., or phone 319-283-2211.