Oelwein Class of 2021 member Ryan Mortenson has his eyes on the sky and is looking to serve his country.
After graduation, the son of Tim and Rachel Mortenson plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for a degree in aerospace engineering.
“I also plan to continue my military career and go on at least one deployment,” said the Army National Guard member.
Ryan lettered in band and made it into honors orchestra. He also ran cross country and plays tennis.
His favorite activity was marching band, he said.
“Playing the tenors is a ton of fun and I’ve made a lot of friends from band,” he said.
His favorite high school memories include going out driving cars and motorcycles with friends.
Ryan has two sisters, Selenka and Jory.