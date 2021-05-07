MAYNARD — When she’s attending Northeast Iowa Community College for medical assisting, West Central Class of 2021 member Isabell Eitel may wax nostalgic about “jamming out before and after volleyball games with the team and winning Upper Iowa Conference,” for the first time since 1995.
Eitel is the daughter of Heidi and Jake Eitel and sibling to Lillian and Blake.
She lists a variety of hobbies: shopping, travelling, snowmobiling, kayaking, showing cattle and swine, hanging out with friends and family and participating in sports.
In addition to volleyball, she also played basketball and softball for the Blue Devils, along with participating in art and choir. Eitel was runner-up for Miss Maynard last fall. In the past, she has participated in golf.
She describes herself as reliable, spunky and klutzy.
Her advice to underclassmen is “Do NOT procrastinate!” She says her greatest influence is Mrs. Robin Fliehler.