West Central Class of 2021 member Erin LaRayne Hamlett intends to study political science at the University of Northern Iowa.
Hamlett, the only daughter of Phoebe Mills and Tim Hamlett, has appeared on the Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) dean’s list for multiple semesters.
She earned three All-State Speech nominations during her high school career: this spring and last spring in musical theater, and in Large Group Speech this spring with Octavia George for ensemble acting.
She was active in school drama productions and wrote a one-act play, “Please Fund the Arts,” which was performed in November.
Hamlett describes herself as intuitive, creative and chill and will fondly remember “Rickrolling the entire choir.” This is an Internet meme involving an unexpected appearance of the music video for the 1987 Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”