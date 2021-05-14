MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Hunter Kent-Thomas is graduating with an associate’s degree from Northeast Iowa Community College through the charter program and intends to attend college further to study construction management.
He is the son of Craig and Suzanne Kent-Thomas and sibling to Kaylin, Annika, Gracie, William and Ronnie.
He enjoys spending time with family and friends and sports — having participated in football, basketball and track at West Central — and says he could not live without his mom. He describes himself as ambitious, diligent and versatile.