MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Daniel Thomas McDonough says he could not live without his family, friends and his prized cattle. He is the son of Ken and Amy McDonough and the brother of Jack, Mary and Michael.
After graduation, he intends to earn a degree in agribusiness and beef science. He also plans to expand McDonough Show Cattle, which he co-owns with younger brother Michael.
One day, Dan aims to win the Denver or Fort Worth Stock Show.
Dan was named homecoming king last September alongside Queen Bryleigh Rouse. As a junior quarterback, he threw for over 490 yards and has also played center and defensive tackle at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.
He enjoys working with cattle and hunting. Dan describes himself as hardworking, loyal and trustworthy and says his greatest influence is his dad.