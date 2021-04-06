MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Cameron Joseph Rohde who created tributes to fallen soldiers says after graduation he plans to become a Fareway manager or equipment manager and compete in powerlifting.
Rohde is the son of Joseph and Heidi Rohde and brother of Caitlyn and Cortney.
He is a honorary member of the Maynard American Legion and an Oelwein Son of the American Legion and has competed in oratory contests and donated artwork for the Legion. His father and grandfather, among other family, are military veterans.
His junior year, he used a plasma cutter at West Central’s industrial tech facilities to create four, one-eighth-inch metal plate silhouettes representing tributes to fallen soldiers and donated them to the American Legion posts in Oelwein, Westgate, Maynard and Fayette.
He enjoys working, powerlifting and target shooting. He returned this year as a distance runner for West Central track.