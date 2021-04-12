West Central Class of 2021 member Marlee Jo Squires says she enjoys playing sports — a year-round pastime since sixth grade in basketball, track, softball and volleyball — and spending time with family. She plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in accounting and perhaps coach club volleyball.
Marlee is the daughter of Angie and Chad Squires of Maynard. Her siblings are brother Ashton in fifth grade, and sisters Abby, a sophomore, and Kenzie, an education major at Buena Vista University.
Marlee was named to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s inaugural Student Advisory Committee in 2021, among only a dozen juniors and seniors statewide. Its goal was to promote leadership, sportsmanship, integrity and offer a “student voice.”
Marlee received first-team volleyball all-conference honors this season in the Upper Iowa Conference. The Blue Devils won the conference title for the first time since 1995. They were undefeated in the conference.
She said she had no plans to play volleyball at the college level but would like to coach club volleyball.
Marlee also received honorable mention all-conference honors in basketball this past season.
She describes herself as authentic, self-confident and determined and says her parents are her biggest influence.