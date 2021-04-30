ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Olivia Beatty plans on attending Hawkeye Community College to get her two-year degree in occupational therapy.
Olivia is the daughter of Todd and Danielle Beatty and sister to Sawyer Beatty.
In her high school career, she has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball, speech, choir and band.
She has sung the national anthem for sporting events and performed each year at the school’s variety show.
She said her best high school memory was spending last summer tubing and getting a tan with her friend, Anna Hamlett.