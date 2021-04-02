Oelwein High School Class of 2021 member Madison Boone-Wallis plans to build toward a career in education.
The daughter of Joshua and Kimberly Boone-Wallis plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines, where she will double major in secondary education and English with an endorsement in special education.
Madison is also the sister of Joshua James Boone-Wallis
In high school, where she was in Honors English classes for three years, Madison was active in cheerleading, Belle Voce and FFA.
Along the way she enjoyed making fun memories with her best-friend, Shelby Jacobson, she said.