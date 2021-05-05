ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Anna Hamlett plans to major in animal ecology and minor in environmental science at Iowa State University.
“Eventually, I would like to work in conservation, specifically with endangered species to help repopulate ecosystems,” she said. “You might find me in Africa someday!”
Anna is the daughter of Randy and Suzy Hamlett and sister to Nate, Michael, Gage, Ella and Lexie.
Her activities in school have included speech, band, National Honor Society, student council, basketball, track and FFA. Outside of school she has been involved in church and as a volunteer at Osbourne Nature Center.