ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Ethan Hansel plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to earn a degree in aerospace engineering “and to enter the workforce when it is all said and done,” he said.
Ethan is the son of Nick and Megan Hansel. He is a brother to Brody.
In high school he has been involved in football, basketball, track, baseball, DECA and robotics. Outside of school he’s been confirmed through the Lutheran church in Strawberry Point.
Ethan said Mr. Augustine was his most influential teacher because “he helped me and guided me through both sports and my high school academics,” he said.