Oelwein Class of 2021 member Gabriella Kirkbride plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in elementary education.
Gabriella is the granddaughter of Dick and Karilyn Ritter, and daughter of George Kirkbride and Jodie Wakeford. She is sister to Ira, Wyatt, Aaron, Chet, Lindsay and Brandie.
Her activities have included band, color guard, archery, keeping statistics for girls varsity basketball, FFA, cross country manager, volleyball manager, showing calves at county fair, and studio dance.
Among her favorite memories are the bus rides and trips with band.
Being a member of the color guard was among her favorite activities.
"It was part of band, but it also gave me the opportunity to express my artistic side," she said.
She cherishes the bonds created with teammates.
Her honors during high school have included being on the band leadership team for three years, receiving the “Whatever It Takes award” three times, winning the “Best Color Guard” team award at Muscatine Band Contest, and placing fifth and sixth showing calves at Fayette County Fair.