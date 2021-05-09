ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Marilyn Jetta Kugel has been involved in high school band, choir and the Spanish Club.
Marilyn is the daughter of Jennifer and Edward Kugel. She is a sister to Bryce Kugel, Trey Loyd and Mikel Kugel.
Her favorite place in Iowa is Backbone State Park.
Asked about her favorite staff members at Starmont, she said: “Mrs. Knox because she always knows what to say to keep me thinking of different ways to do things and problem solve. Mrs. Becker is one of my other favorite teachers because she is just like another mom to me.”