Oelwein High School Class of 2021 member Nicole Lenz plans to attend nursing school at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and work toward become a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
She is currently a certified nursing assistant at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Nicole is the daughter of Roxanne and David Lenz and sister to Dalton Lenz, Jacob Lenz, Amanda Graber and Jessica Lenz.
Her favorite high school activity was swimming with Cedar Falls, she said. She also enjoyed meeting new people.
She was active in FFA, swimming, softball, volleyball and DECA.
Among her favorite high school memories are bus rides to the softball games