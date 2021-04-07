Oelwein Class of 2021 member Isabella Lopez plans to major in actuarial science and finance at Drake University while also playing flute in one of its bands.
She is the daughter of Francisco and Deanna Lopez, and sister to Joshua Lopez.
Isabella has been a drum major for the Oelwein High School marching band and counts its 2019 trip to perform at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, among her favorite memories.
"All the hard work put into preparing our performance was definitely worth it," she said. "The trip is something I will never forget."
Her activities have included being a basketball statistician and a member of the National Honor Society, but band has been her favorite. She is the flute section leader.
"The Oelwein High School Band is like my second family,l" she said. "The marching band trips to competitions have always been my favorite event to go to. I am proud of all the accomplishments the band has made together as a team. Without effort from every single person, it would be difficult to have the success we have had.
"Band is also another way to form friendships. I have many friends that I have made through band that I would never have made if I was not involved in band. Band allows me to challenge myself whether it is in marching band, concert band, music theory, band lessons, or participation in solo and ensemble contest."
Her high school honors include serving as the National Honor Society president, being a Governor's Scholar and receiving a nomination for KWWL Best of the Class.