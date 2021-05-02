Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

kenna Meisgeier

Kenna Meisgeier

 Photo by McKenna Z Imagery

ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Kenna Meisgeier plans to attend Iowa State University to study dairy science.

Kenna is the daughter of Brian and Becky Meisgeier of Arlington and a sister to Jared.

Her high school honors and activities include band, speech, FFA, National Honor Society, cross country and track. A highlight for Kenna was qualifying individually for the 2019 Class 2A State Cross Country meet and then medaling in seventh place.

Outside of school she works at Goldmine Milking Shorthorns.

