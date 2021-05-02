ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Kenna Meisgeier plans to attend Iowa State University to study dairy science.
Kenna is the daughter of Brian and Becky Meisgeier of Arlington and a sister to Jared.
Her high school honors and activities include band, speech, FFA, National Honor Society, cross country and track. A highlight for Kenna was qualifying individually for the 2019 Class 2A State Cross Country meet and then medaling in seventh place.
Outside of school she works at Goldmine Milking Shorthorns.