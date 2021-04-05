Oelwein High School Class of 2021 member Devon Pint plans to major in criminology in college and then attend a police academy.
Devon is the son of Tracy Pint and Jerry Pint and brother to Lily.
His favorite high school memory was going to Florida for a week with the Oelwein High School marching band, “with all of my friends,” he said.
The band performed in a parade at Disney World in Orlando in December 2019.
Cross country running was his favorite high school activity, he said. He lettered in the sport.
“I really pushed myself this year,” he said. “I got to do it with my friends, and we have a great coach.”
His high school activities have also included bowling, tennis, band, bass choir and jazz band.