MAYNARD — West Central Class of 2021 member Bryleigh Rouse plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa for physical education and coaching.
Bryleigh is the daughter of Brad and Kelli Kleppe and Jeremy Rouse. Her siblings are Jadyn, Ella and Jack
She is a three-sport athlete who lettered in basketball, volleyball and softball all four years of high school. She was named to the Upper Iowa Conference All-Conference 1st team in volleyball and to the 2nd team in basketball and softball.
"Volleyball is my favorite school activity because I love playing the game and it taught me how to work with other players and play as a team to win," she said.
Bryleigh also has been the Student Government vice president and has been in band, choir, I Step, Food and Fitness, Boomerang, and Life skills.
Among her favorite high school memories is "Going to Oelwein with my teammates to get food before games," she said.