ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Vienna Baumgartner plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to study global marketing management.
Vienna is the daughter of David Baumgartner and Tera and Jerry Ketoff. She is a sister to Anna Jelinik, Austin Ketoff, Emily Ketoff, Ben Ketoff, Olivia Ketoff, Delaney Baumgartner and Cayden Baumgartner.
Her activities in school have included speech and DECA.
Outside of school she competes on a swim team and teaches at her church.
Troy Northrup was her most influential teacher “because his classes made me want to go into the business field,” she said.