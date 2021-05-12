FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley Class of 2021 member Dallas Wittenburg plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College for one year then transfer to Iowa State to earn a degree in electrical engineering.
He is the son of Darby and Erin Wittenburg and brother to Dayten Wittenburg.
“My favorite memory is winning the state basketball championship and going back to the Wapsie Valley communities to celebrate,” he said. “Unexpectedly, the team went through a parade around the towns and it was awesome seeing everyone coming outside their homes to celebrate as we passed by.”
In high school, Wittenburg has also been active in football, track, FFA, Student Ambassadors, and the Student Mentoring Program.
“My favorite high school activity was participating in sports throughout the years,” he said. “Sports have taught me valuable lessons I can take into my future, and playing alongside my teammates is something I will miss after high school.
His high school honors include the Governor’s Scholar Award, Honor Society, Silver Cord Volunteer Award, and being president of Student Ambassadors.