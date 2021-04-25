Wapsie Valley Class of 2021 member Courtney Schmitz, the daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz, plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for dental hygiene and dance.
An honor roll student, Schmitz has had an active high school career. Earlier this month, she played Dorothy in Wapsie Valley’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Along with musical, her activities included football cheer, basketball, track, softball, FFA, choir, student ambassadors and Silver Cord.
“My favorite high school activity was playing basketball because I really enjoyed spending time with my teammates and making memories everyday whether it was at practice or during games,” said the senior guard.
Among her favorite high school memories was cheering every Friday night at football games.
Schmitz was also crowned as Miss Fairbank last fall.